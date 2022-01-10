Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.