Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

