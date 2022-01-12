 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert