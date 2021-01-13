 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert