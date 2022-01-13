For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
