 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert