Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

