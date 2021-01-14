Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.