For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Expect period…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 44F. Winds…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. C…
Opelika's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. Part…
This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's…