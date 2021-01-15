Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.