Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.