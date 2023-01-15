 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

