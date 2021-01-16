 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

