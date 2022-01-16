Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Opelika will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.