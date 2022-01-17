 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

