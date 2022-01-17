This evening in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. You may want to…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reac…
Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. You ma…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is foreca…