Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening, then fog developing overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
