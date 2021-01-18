 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

