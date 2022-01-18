Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.