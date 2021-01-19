This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.