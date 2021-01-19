 Skip to main content
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

