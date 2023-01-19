This evening in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's condi…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degre…