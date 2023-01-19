 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

