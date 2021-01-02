For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 45-degree low is forcasted. We'll…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. A 59-degree low is forcasted…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degr…