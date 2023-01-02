 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

