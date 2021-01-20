 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert