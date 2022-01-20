For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
