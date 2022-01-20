Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Friday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.