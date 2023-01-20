 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Opelika: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert