For the drive home in Opelika: Overcast. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in Opelika will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Today's condi…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…