Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.