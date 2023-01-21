For the drive home in Opelika: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Periods of…
Opelika's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of ra…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expec…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
This evening in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area.…