Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

