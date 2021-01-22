This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
