Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.