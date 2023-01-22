Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low near 40F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.