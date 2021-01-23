 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

