This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opeli…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…
This evening in Opelika: Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are exp…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Periods of h…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see h…