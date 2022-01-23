 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert