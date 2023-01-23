Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.