Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.