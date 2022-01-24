For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions…
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Opeli…
This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika…