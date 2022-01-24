 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

