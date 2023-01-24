For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
