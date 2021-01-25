 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

