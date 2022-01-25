 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

