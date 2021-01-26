Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.