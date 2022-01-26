 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

