Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

