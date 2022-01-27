 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert