This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
