Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

