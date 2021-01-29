Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Generally fair. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.