This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
