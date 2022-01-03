Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.