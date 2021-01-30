Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
