Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.