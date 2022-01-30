Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in th…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should …