Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

