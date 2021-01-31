Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.