For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
