Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.