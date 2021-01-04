For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
