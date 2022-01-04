Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
