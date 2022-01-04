 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert