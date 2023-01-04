 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

