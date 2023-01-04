Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. P…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see some mo…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will se…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening. Fog developing overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the …
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of …
This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain ex…